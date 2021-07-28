China ESG Funds Sidestep Stock Market Sell-Off on Fresh Inflows

Article content

(Bloomberg) — ESG funds in China are outperforming the broader market amid an equity rout, as fresh inflows into sustainable assets across Asia boost returns, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Exchange-traded funds that invest in renewable energy, electric vehicles and other green assets have posted gains as high as 35% this year, even as China’s benchmark index declines amid government crackdowns on the technology, education and real estate sectors.

“Although the CSI 300 Index is having a tough year so far, with concerns over slowing of economic momentum and liquidity issues, China’s thematic ETFs outperformed the benchmark,” BI analyst Esther Tsang wrote in a note, citing China’s climate commitments and the launching of an emissions trading platform.