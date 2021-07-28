CBDCs ‘concocted in hell by Satan himself’ says ASI president Rich Checkan By Cointelegraph

CBDCs ‘concocted in hell by Satan himself’ says ASI president Rich Checkan
Rich Checkan, the president of Asset Strategies International (ASI) has described central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) as a product that was “concocted in hell by Satan himself.”
ASI was founded in 1982 and deals in alternative assets such as precious metals, foreign currencies and pre-1933 U.S. gold coins, and offers a precious metals trading platform.
