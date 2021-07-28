Canada’s Loblaw beats revenue estimates By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A shopper leaves a Loblaw grocery store in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo
(Reuters) – Canadian retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd beat market estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as consumer demand for groceries and other essentials stayed robust during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company’s revenue rose to C$12.49 billion ($9.94 billion) in the second quarter from C$11.96 billion a year earlier, surpassing analysts’ estimates of C$12.16 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
($1 = 1.2569 Canadian dollars)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.