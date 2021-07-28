Canada provides almost 10 times the support to its energy industry as the U.S. on per capita basis

From 2015 to 2019, G-20 governments provided US$3.3 trillion of direct support to coal, oil and gas, and fossil fuel-fired power generation Photo by Postmedia

Article content The International Energy Agency published a hopeful finding last month on global subsidies for fossil fuel consumption, showing a fall of more than 40 per cent in 2020 — following a drop of more than 30 per cent in 2019.

Article content That does not, however, mean that countries have reduced their support for fossil fuel industries. Two things helped lower these subsidies: a sharp drop in consumption during the pandemic, and a significant drop in prices. The full breadth of government support, however, covers a lot more than lowering the price tags consumers see. It also includes investment by state-owned companies, budgetary transfers, tax breaks, and concessional grants and loans from public financial institutions. In a new report to the Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance, my colleagues at BloombergNEF have added up fossil fuel support from the G-20 governments. Their work shows that support to state-owned energy companies — often their countries’ sole energy supplier — constitutes 45 per cent of total fossil fuel subsidies, while consumer subsidies are a little over 21 per cent.

Article content The total amount of that support, too, is worth noting. In the five years from 2015 to 2019, G-20 governments provided US$3.3 trillion of direct support to coal, oil and gas, and fossil fuel-fired power generation. That number has been pretty stubborn over the years, falling from a high of US$706 billion in 2015 to a low of $636 billion in 2019 — a change of only about 10 per cent. Quebec rejects $9-billion LNG export project, citing environmental concerns North America about to turn into a graveyard of mega pipeline projects ‘Mending of fences’: Oilpatch, Ottawa find common ground over emissions, but election rhetoric could break truce Those amounts don’t track particularly well to the underlying cost of energy. Over that same five years, the spot price of Brent crude swung from less than US$30 a barrel to nearly US$90. This lack of alignment indicates that the connection between near-term energy prices and long-term support for energy is loose at best.

Article content That’s not to say there’s been no progress at all in reducing support for fossil fuels in the G-20. Saudi Arabia, for instance, has cut its total support for fossil fuels by half since 2015 — but still provides nearly three times as much per capita as any other government. Fully half of those governments have supported fossil fuels less since 2015 — but then again, the law of averages means that at least some of the remaining half have raised theirs. Both Canada and the U.S. raised their subsidies significantly on a percentage basis, but Canada provides almost 10 times the per capita support to its industry as the U.S., almost all of which is public finance for oil and gas producers and utilities. Argentina, meanwhile, is the second-highest supporter per capita, even despite declining consumer subsidies, with state-owned companies receiving more than 80 per cent of support.

Article content Government backing for consumer energy prices is important. Artificially low electricity prices provide little incentive for conserving electricity. Artificially low road fuel costs give little incentive for vehicle-owners to switch from internal combustion engines to electric models. Support at the business level, however, could be even more significant for the long-term prospects of decarbonization. Government funding capacity may not be strictly limited, but it’s also not infinite, and funds devoted to supporting an incumbent fossil fuel industry are by definition not able to fund energy transition. Just as importantly, government support has the potential to lock in assets — and the behaviors that go with them — for decades. Those include assets and behaviors related not just to the consumption of fossil fuels, but also to the production and distribution of same, not to mention the politics that go along with them. Government action also creates future unfunded liabilities in the form of potential bills for clean-up and environmental mediation.

Article content Finally, governments may be creating future stranded assets, projects that for either policy or economic reasons could soon be permanently out of the money. If we want to achieve a net-zero energy system by mid-century, companies and governments will need to invest anywhere from US$92 trillion to US$173 trillion in the next three decades, according to BNEF’s latest New Energy Outlook. Doing so will be difficult, but not impossible. Every dollar supporting any path other than zero net carbon dioxide emissions by 2050, however, makes net zero all the more difficult in the meantime. ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. CANADA FACT BOX Over 80 per cent of the total in 2019 comprised public finance for oil and gas producers and utilities, putting Canada in the top 3 for this type of support. The remainder was in the form of tax breaks.

A nationwide carbon price was introduced in 2019. Provinces and territories must have a system that meets the federal standard — set at $40 per metric ton in 2021, rising to $170 by 2030. If they fail to do so, a ‘federal backstop’ kicks in, comprising a tax and a baseline-and-credit program (Output Based Pricing System).

The Supreme Court ruled in March 2021 that climate change is a national threat and thus the backstop is constitutional, following appeals from some provinces.

Canada, as a G-7 member, said it backed “moving towards” mandatory climate- risk disclosure and it has 89 TCFD supporters, of which more than half are financials. But the only mandatory policy is for large companies to publish TCFD reporting to access Covid-19 recovery financing.

Part of the NGFS initiative, Canada's central bank is discussing how to define and some climate-risk stress-tests. Canada is also working on its own green taxonomy, but the project has already been delayed. Its only ESG disclosure policy for investors applies to pension funds in Ontario.

