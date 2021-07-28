Canada Poised to Take Equity Stake in Newfoundland Power Project

Article content (Bloomberg) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is stepping in to aid a long-delayed, over-budget hydroelectric project in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. The Canadian government will buy an equity stake in the Muskrat Falls project and provide debt guarantees as part of a “multi-billion dollar” financial restructuring agreement with the Atlantic province, the CBC reported Tuesday evening, without providing specific amounts.

Article content Trudeau is scheduled to appear with Newfoundland Premier Andrew Furey in St. John’s, the provincial capital, at 12:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday. Spokespeople for the prime minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland declined to comment. The expected announcement would mark another intervention by Trudeau in the 824-megawatt dam on the lower Churchill River in the sparsely-populated Labrador region. In November 2016, the government guaranteed nearly C$3 billion ($2.4 billion) in debt for the project after costs had ballooned to more than C$11 billion from an initial C$7.4 billion. Newfoundland and Labrador has about 520,000 people. The debt associated with Muskrat Falls is one reason investors demand a higher risk premium to hold Newfoundland bonds compared to other Canadian provinces. Credit rating firms have been looking for a viable plan on repaying the money without forcing consumers to pay soaring electricity prices.