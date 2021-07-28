Buterin’s $1B SHIB donation tricky to cash out, says fund manager By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

Buterin’s $1B SHIB donation tricky to cash out, says fund manager

Just $20 million of the $1 billion in cryptocurrency that co-founder Vitalik Buterin donated to a COVID-19 relief fund in India has so far been cashed out and distributed to aid recipients. Figuring out why the process is not as frictionless as crypto users would hope is the focus of a recent interview with the fund’s founder, Sandeep Nailwal.

Cointelegraph readers will recall that this May, Buterin’s decision to liquidate several of his meme coin positions and donate the proceeds to various charities had prompted panic and admiration in equal helpings.