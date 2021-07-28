BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, XRP, DOGE, DOT, UNI, BCH, LTC By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Price analysis 7/28: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, XRP, DOGE, DOT, UNI, BCH, LTC

(BTC) and most major altcoins are attempting to break above their respective overhead resistance levels, indicating the return of the bulls.

Data from Bybt shows that the Grayscale premium has been climbing and reached -5.88% on July 27, its closest level to zero since May 25. This suggests that institutional investors may have again started building positions via the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360