British Columbia announces lower-than-projected deficit for 2020-21 on economic recovery

VANCOUVER — The Canadian province of British Columbia announced a C$5.5 billion ($4.4 billion) deficit in the 2020-21 fiscal year, C$2.7 billion lower than it projected in its budget 2021, Finance Minister Selina Robinson announced on Wednesday.

The smaller deficit was thanks to better economy recovery than the worst-case scenario, a government statement said, resulting in lower-than-expected spending and higher-than-expected revenues.

British Columbia had spent C$10.1 billion on COVID-19 relief by the end of March 2021, the statement said. ($1 = 1.2552 Canadian dollars)