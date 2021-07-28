Boeing Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



Investing.com – Boeing (NYSE:) reported on Wednesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Boeing announced earnings per share of $0.4 on revenue of $17.00B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $-0.8103 on revenue of $16.72B.

Boeing shares are up 3% from the beginning of the year, still down 20.21% from its 52 week high of $278.57 set on March 15. They are under-performing the Dow Jones which is up 14.55% from the start of the year.

Boeing shares gained 2.13% in pre-market trade following the report.

Boeing follows other major Industrials sector earnings this month

Boeing’s report follows an earnings beat by United Parcel Service on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $3.06 on revenue of $23.42B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.79 on revenue of $23.19B.

Honeywell had beat expectations on Friday with second quarter EPS of $2.02 on revenue of $8.81B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.94 on revenue of $8.64B.

