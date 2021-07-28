Blockfolio rides off into the sunset, but it’s a new dawn for FTX App By Cointelegraph

Blockfolio rides off into the sunset, but it’s a new dawn for FTX App
The Blockfolio brand is no more: One of the first genuine product brands in the cryptocurrency space, the mobile app that started as a portfolio tracker — and later morphed into a trading app under the stewardship of FTX — will now take its new owner’s name.
Blockfolio, which boasted a user base in excess of six million crypto enthusiasts, was acquired by Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX Trading company in August 2020 in a deal worth $150 million.
