Blockfolio rides off into the sunset, but it’s a new dawn for FTX App By Cointelegraph

The Blockfolio brand is no more: One of the first genuine product brands in the cryptocurrency space, the mobile app that started as a portfolio tracker — and later morphed into a trading app under the stewardship of FTX — will now take its new owner’s name.

Blockfolio, which boasted a user base in excess of six million crypto enthusiasts, was acquired by Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX Trading company in August 2020 in a deal worth $150 million.