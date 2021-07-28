Blockchain tech is holding NFTs back because of these three design flaws By Cointelegraph

Phantom Seokgu Yun is the CEO and chief scientist of SWN Global. He has over 25 years of experience in cryptography, algorithms and security architectures. Phantom has provided security solutions to Davos and G20 summits, LG, Samsung (KS:) and Yahoo, among other multinational corporations. He currently leads the MetaMUI CBDC and NFTs platform, the first identity-based blockchain.

Coveted collectibles are selling for millions of dollars in some of the world’s finest auction houses. Top-flight soccer and basketball teams are releasing once-in-a-lifetime moments that fans cherish. Movie studios are starting to issue NFTs as memorabilia too, unlocking new revenue streams when they are needed most.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.