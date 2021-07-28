BIT Mining steps up Bitcoin mining operations in Kazakhstan By Cointelegraph

BIT Mining steps up Bitcoin mining operations in Kazakhstan
Crypto mining firm BIT Mining, which recently announced it would be expanding out of the Chinese market, plans to purchase 2,500 miners for deployment in Kazakhstan.
In a Wednesday announcement, BIT Mining said it had entered a $6.6 million agreement to buy 2,500 Bitcoin (BTC) mining rigs. The firm has already put 3,819 BTC miners into operation at data centers in Kazakhstan, with another 4,033 machines on the way. Once all are deployed, the addition of the recent mining purchase is expected to increase BIT Mining’s hash rate capacity to roughly 458 petahashes per second.
