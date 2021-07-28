Biomarin Pharma Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Biomarin Pharma Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – Biomarin Pharma (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Biomarin Pharma announced earnings per share of $0.07 on revenue of $501.7M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $-0.1093 on revenue of $447.6M.

Biomarin Pharma shares are down 14% from the beginning of the year, still down 36.83% from its 52 week high of $124.52 set on August 5, 2020. They are under-performing the which is up 16.53% from the start of the year.

Biomarin Pharma follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month

Biomarin Pharma’s report follows an earnings beat by J&J on July 21, who reported EPS of $2.48 on revenue of $23.31B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.29 on revenue of $22.49B.

UnitedHealth had beat expectations on July 15 with second quarter EPS of $4.7 on revenue of $71.32B, compared to forecast for EPS of $4.43 on revenue of $69.51B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar