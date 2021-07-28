Binance CEO wants to ‘work with regulators’ as the exchange expands By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3

Changpeng Zhao, the chief executive officer and founder of Binance, has said he wants the major cryptocurrency exchange to work with local regulators as it establishes regional headquarters.

According to a Tuesday report from Reuters, Zhao, also known as CZ, hinted Binance would depart from its decentralized approach to finance and wanted the exchange to coordinate with regulators as the company expands.