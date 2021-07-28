Biden nominates Huawei prosecutor for key China export post

Article content WASHINGTON — U.S. prosecutor Thea Kendler, an attorney on the criminal case against China’s Huawei and its Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, will be nominated for a Commerce Department post vital to controlling exports to China, the White House said on Wednesday. Kendler, an attorney in the Justice Department’s national security division, will be nominated as assistant secretary for export administration at the Commerce Department. The nomination requires confirmation by the Senate.

Article content Kendler is expected to work under Alan Estevez, a former Pentagon official, who was nominated on July 13 to be the Commerce Department’s undersecretary for industry and security, a position central to the U.S.-China tech battle. The department has restricted sales to Huawei Technologies Co Ltd since 2019, when the company and dozens of its non-U.S. affiliates were added to the U.S. trade blacklist, hobbling the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker. Companies are placed on the so-called “entity list” if their actions are viewed as contrary to U.S. security or foreign policy interests. Recently, the Biden administration added companies to the blacklist over human rights abuses and high-tech surveillance in Xinjiang. Dozens of other Chinese companies on the list include surveillance manufacturers Hikvision and Dahua Technology.