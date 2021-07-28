Anchorage Digital will custody crypto seized by US Marshals By Cointelegraph

Anchorage Digital will custody crypto seized by US Marshals
Crypto custody bank Anchorage Digital will be providing digital asset services for the United States Marshals Service for seized funds related to federal crimes.
In a Wednesday announcement from Anchorage, the digital asset platform said the U.S. Marshals Service, or USMS, “seized some amount of digital assets in recent years” which required a partner in the space to provide certain financial services. Anchorage will be responsible for custodying, liquidating, and other actions as part of the forfeiture process.
