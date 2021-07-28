Alphabet Pops Premarket As Google Ad Revenue Soars By Investing.com



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Alphabet (NASDAQ:) stock jumped 4% in Wednesday’s premarket trading as heavy spending by clients and more shoppers on its platforms boosted both its second-quarter revenue and profit to record highs.

More people used its streaming video platform YouTube and Google search to look for stuff and order them online, attracting big-bulge advertisers to them.

Total revenue soared 62% to $61.88 billion, easily surpassing the $56.19 billion analysts expected the search giant to report.

Net income rose more than two-and-a-half times to $18.52 billion, a reflection of advertisers’ eagerness to get in front of people’s eyeballs as they regained the freedom to spend their money on entertainment, restaurants and other services.

Revenue from Google advertising rose nearly 70% to $50.44 billion during the second quarter ended June 30.

YouTube’s advertising revenue soared 84% to $7 billion from the same quarter a year ago. Second-quarter revenue at Netflix (NASDAQ:), the biggest name in the streaming business, was $7.34 billion.

Google Cloud too, a business line where the company competes against the likes of Amazon (NASDAQ:) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:), saw its revenue rise more than 50% to $4.62 billion from $3 billion.