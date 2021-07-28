Alphabet, Boeing Rise Premarket; Starbucks, Spotify Fall By Investing.com

© Reuters.
By Peter Nurse
Investing.com — Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Wednesday, July 28th. Please refresh for updates.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:) stock rose 3.9% after the Google parent reported a 62% rise in total revenue while net income rose more than two-and-a-half times as advertising revenue soared.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:) stock rose 1% after the tech giant beat expectations for revenue and earnings, helped by a boom in Cloud services. Its Azure unit posted revenue growth of 50% on the year, accelerating again after appearing to slow down in recent quarters.
Apple (NASDAQ:) stock fell 0.8% after the iPhone maker highlighted the global shortage of chips could now begin to hurt manufacturing of its key product, even as it reported a record third quarter with customers buying more of its premium 5G phones.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:) stock fell 3.3% after the coffee giant cut its fiscal 2021 forecast for sales in China, its most important overseas market, where Covid-related restrictions are still being extended to combat localized outbreaks. Sales in its home U.S. market were strong, offsetting higher input costs.
Boeing (NYSE:) stock rose 5.7% after the aircraft manufacturer reported its first quarterly profit in almost two years, helped by a surge in deliveries of commercial planes as airlines started to recover from the pandemic.
McDonald’s (NYSE:) stock fell 0.4% despite the fast food giant reporting a jump in same-store sales of just over 40% in the second quarter, exceeding the pre-pandemic levels of 2019 for the second straight quarter.
Pfizer (NYSE:) stock rose 0.1% after the pharma giant increased its sales forecast for its Covid vaccine by nearly a third to $33 billion.
GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:) ADR fell 0.9% after the drugmaker forecast another drop in 2021 profit, despite its vaccine business picking up as routine hospital visits recovered.
CME Group (NASDAQ:) stock rose 0.2% after the exchange operator reported a 1.4% rise in second-quarter profit, helped by lower expenses and higher trading volumes.
Barclays (LON:) ADR rose 3.5% after the British bank announced increases to dividends and stock buybacks with its investment banking and equities businesses posting record numbers.
Spotify (NYSE:) stock fell 3.6% after the music-streaming service reported that its monthly active user numbers came in below guidance.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.