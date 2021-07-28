Alphabet, Boeing Rise Premarket; Starbucks, Spotify Fall By Investing.com

McDonald’s (NYSE:) stock fell 0.4% despite the fast food giant reporting a jump in same-store sales of just over 40% in the second quarter, exceeding the pre-pandemic levels of 2019 for the second straight quarter.

Boeing (NYSE:) stock rose 5.7% after the aircraft manufacturer reported its first quarterly profit in almost two years, helped by a surge in deliveries of commercial planes as airlines started to recover from the pandemic.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:) stock fell 3.3% after the coffee giant cut its fiscal 2021 forecast for sales in China, its most important overseas market, where Covid-related restrictions are still being extended to combat localized outbreaks. Sales in its home U.S. market were strong, offsetting higher input costs.

Apple (NASDAQ:) stock fell 0.8% after the iPhone maker highlighted the global shortage of chips could now begin to hurt manufacturing of its key product, even as it reported a record third quarter with customers buying more of its premium 5G phones.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:) stock rose 1% after the tech giant beat expectations for revenue and earnings, helped by a boom in Cloud services. Its Azure unit posted revenue growth of 50% on the year, accelerating again after appearing to slow down in recent quarters.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.