Align Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Align (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Align announced earnings per share of $3.04 on revenue of $1.01B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.52 on revenue of $946.63M.

Align shares are down 6% from the beginning of the year, still down 4.89% from its 52 week high of $653.86 set on July 14. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 14.54% from the start of the year.

Align shares lost 0.07% in after-hours trade following the report.

Align follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month

Align’s report follows an earnings beat by J&J on July 21, who reported EPS of $2.48 on revenue of $23.31B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.29 on revenue of $22.49B.

UnitedHealth had beat expectations on July 15 with second quarter EPS of $4.7 on revenue of $71.32B, compared to forecast for EPS of $4.43 on revenue of $69.51B.

