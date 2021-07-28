Airline Shares Bounce As U.K. Eases Travel Rules For U.S., EU By Investing.com



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Airline shares were up Wednesday as the U.K. government decided to scrap the mandatory quarantine rule for fully vaccinated people flying from the U.S. and EU, effective August 2.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:), which plans to debut flights between New York and London on August 11, gained the most and was up 2.7%.

Delta (NYSE:) and United Airlines (NASDAQ:) rose 0.6% each. American Airlines (NASDAQ:) was up 0.3%.

“From 2nd August at 4am people from these countries will be able to come to the England from an amber country without having to quarantine if they’re fully vaxxed,” U.K. Transport Minister Grant Shapps said via Twitter, while adding a caveat in the next post.

According to the member of Parliament from Welwyn Hatfield, Shapps said the relief is only for people with a U.S.- or a European-approved shot.

Those travelling would still need to do the usual pre-departure test before arrival and take a PCR test on day two of returning to England, he said.