Airbus front-runner in talks to supply new jets to Jet2 -sources By Reuters

PARIS/LONDON (Reuters) – British airline and holiday group Jet2 is in advanced talks to buy dozens of narrowbody passenger jets, with Europe’s Airbus seen as the front-runner in a potential blow to Jet2’s current supplier Boeing (NYSE:), industry sources said.

If confirmed, the rare defection by a budget airline to a new aircraft supplier could involve around 50 Airbus jets, worth approximately $5 billion before widespread airline industry discounts of at least 50%, one of the sources told Reuters.

“As a successful airline and tour operator, we are constantly in discussion with different aircraft manufacturers – this is part of our normal course of business,” a spokesperson for Jet2 said.

Airbus and Boeing both declined comment.

