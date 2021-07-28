African swine fever confirmed in Dominican Republic pigs -USDA

Article content

CHICAGO — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory has confirmed African swine fever (ASF) in samples collected from pigs in the Dominican Republic through an existing cooperative surveillance program, the USDA said in a statement on Wednesday.

Pork and pork products from the Dominican Republic are currently prohibited entry as a result of existing classical swine fever restrictions, the statement from USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service said. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen Editing by Chris Reese)