ADP Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4 By Investing.com

© Reuters. ADP Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4
Investing.com – ADP reported on Wednesday fourth quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.
ADP announced earnings per share of $1.2 on revenue of $3.74B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.14 on revenue of $3.68B.
ADP shares are up 14% from the beginning of the year, still down 0.34% from its 52 week high of $208.59 set on July 27. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 17.18% from the start of the year.
ADP follows other major Information Technology sector earnings this month
ADP’s report follows an earnings beat by Apple on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $1.3 on revenue of $81.43B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.01 on revenue of $73.26B.
Microsoft had beat expectations on Tuesday with fourth quarter EPS of $2.17 on revenue of $46.15B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.91 on revenue of $44.06B.
Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.