ADP Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4 By Investing.com



ADP Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4



Investing.com – ADP reported on Wednesday fourth quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

ADP announced earnings per share of $1.2 on revenue of $3.74B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.14 on revenue of $3.68B.

ADP shares are up 14% from the beginning of the year, still down 0.34% from its 52 week high of $208.59 set on July 27. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 17.18% from the start of the year.

ADP follows other major Information Technology sector earnings this month

ADP’s report follows an earnings beat by Apple on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $1.3 on revenue of $81.43B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.01 on revenue of $73.26B.

Microsoft had beat expectations on Tuesday with fourth quarter EPS of $2.17 on revenue of $46.15B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.91 on revenue of $44.06B.

