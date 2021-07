Article content

PARIS — Adecco Group has agreed to buy AKKA Technologies in a deal worth 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) on an enterprise value basis, the companies said on Wednesday, with Adecco combining AKKA with its own Modis tech brand.

“We are very pleased to announce today that AKKA Technologies and Modis will come together in a landmark transaction,” said Adecco Group CEO Alain Dehaze.

