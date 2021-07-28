Actors With Their Fictional Siblings Vs. With Their Real Siblings

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
8

Cheers to built-in best friends. 🥂

1.

Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia with her Star Wars brother Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) vs. Carrie Fisher and her IRL brother, Todd Fisher.


Disney (Top), Araya Doheny / Getty Images (Bottom)

Carrie’s brother, Todd, is a director, cinematographer, producer, and actor. The pair of siblings also have two half-sisters, actors Tricia Leigh and Joely Fisher. 

2.

Miles Brown as Jack Johnson with his Black-ish sister Diane (Marsai Martin) vs. Miles Brown and his IRL older sister, Kiana Brown.


ABC (top), Gregg DeGuire / Stringer / Getty Images (bottom)

Miles and Kiana have both pursued artistic careers. Kiana is a photographer and creative director in Los Angeles. The pair are close and frequently post about each other on Instagram.

3.

Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen with her sister Primrose (Willow Shields) vs. Jennifer Lawrence and her IRL older brothers, Ben and Blaine.


Lionsgate Films (above), Jeff Vespa / Getty Images (bottom)

Before Jennifer’s career launched, the family lived in Kentucky. Blaine, the middle child, runs a children’s camp. And Ben, the eldest Lawrence sibling, is the managing partner at an IT company.

4.

Shailene Woodley as Kaitlin Cooper with her older sister Marissa (Mischa Barton) vs. Shailene Woodley and her IRL brother, actor Tanner Woodley.


Warner Bros. Television (top), Jeff Kravitz / MTV1415 / Getty Images (bottom)

Shailene and Tanner were raised in Simi Valley, California, and both decided to pursue acting. Tanner has appeared in several short films and the show Boston Legal.

5.

Cierra Ramirez as Mariana Adams-Foster with her sister Callie (Maia Mitchell) in Good Trouble vs. Cierra Ramirez and her IRL sister, Savannah Ramirez.


Freeform (above), Mark Sullivan / Getty Images (below)

Savannah is a lifestyle blogger on Instagram and often posts hair and makeup tutorials, recipes, and throwback photos with her star sister.

6.

Lucas Grabeel as Ryan Evans with his sister Sharpay (Ashley Tisdale) in High School Musical vs. Lucas Grabeel and his sister, actor Autumn Grabeel.


Disney (above), Frazer Harrison (bottom)

The siblings grew up in Springfield, Missouri. Lucas took an early interest in music and dance, eventually making his big break as Sharpay’s talented brother. Autumn is best known for her role in I Kissed a Vampire. The two are close and often post about each other on Instagram.

7.

Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa with his sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) in Black Panther vs. Chadwick Boseman and his IRL brother, choreographer Kevin Boseman.


Disney (above), Paul Bruinooge / Getty Images

In an interview with the New York Times, Kevin reminisced on Chadwick’s work ethic: “He always did his best. His best was incredible.” Kevin recently performed a tribute to his younger brother at the annual Dance Against Cancer event. He also battled cancer, but has been in remission for more than two years now. 

8.

Jon Heder as Napoleon Dynamite with his brother Kip (Aaron Ruell) in Napoleon Dynamite vs. Jon Heder and his IRL twin brother, Dan.


Fox Searchlight Pictures (top), Randy Shropshire / Stringer / Getty Images (bottom) / Via youtu.be

Jon, Dan, and their four other siblings were raised in Salem, Oregon. The twins and their younger brother Matt made a movie together while studying filmmaking at Brigham Young University.

9.

Ben Savage as Cory Matthews with his brother Eric (Will Friedle) in Boy Meets World vs. Ben Savage and his IRL brother, director and actor Fred Savage.


Disney (top), ABC Photo Archives / Getty Images

Ben and Fred both started their acting careers at an early age. Fred went on to learn directing and is credited with directing many Disney Channel show episodes as well as a couple of Boy Meets World episodes. The brothers also have a sister, Kala Savage, who is an actor and musician.

10.

Andrea Bang as Janet Kim with her brother Jung (Simu Liu) in Kim’s Convenience vs. Andrea Bang and her IRL sister, Diana Bang.


CBC (top), Convos TV (bottom) / Via youtu.be

Andrea and Diana were raised in Vancouver. Both sisters decided to pursue careers in acting and wrote and appeared in various comedic sketches together. Diana has appeared in productions like The Interview and Bates Motel. Andrea is best known for her role as younger sibling Janet in Kim’s Convenience.

11.

Dan Levy as David Rose with his sister Alexis (Annie Murphy) in Schitt’s Creek vs. Dan Levy and his IRL sister, actor Sarah Levy.


CBC (top), Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer / Getty Images (bottom)

Like their father, comedic actor Eugene Levy, Sarah and Dan both pursued acting careers. Their most notable performances were in Schitt’s Creek, which was written and created by Dan and Eugene. Sarah did not appear as David’s sister in the show; rather, she played Twyla, the waitress and owner of Café Tropical. Her latest show, SurrealEstate, began airing earlier this month.

12.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett with his sister Claire (Julie Bowen) in Modern Family vs. Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his IRL sister, Kelly Ferguson.


ABC (above), Frank Micelotta/Invision / AP

Jesse has two siblings. They are not a part of the film industry and usually keep on the DL.

13.

Abigail Breslin as Anna with her sister Kate (Sofia Vassilieva) in My Sister’s Keeper vs. Abigail Breslin and her IRL brother, actor Spencer Breslin.


Warner Bros. Pictures (top), Neilson Barnard / Stringer / Getty Images

Abigail and Spencer also have an older brother, Ryan. All three Breslin siblings began acting at a young age. Some of Abigail’s biggest roles were in Little Miss Sunshine and the show Scream Queens. While some of Spencer’s biggest roles were in The Kids, Cat in the Hat, and The Santa Clause 2 and 3.

14.

And finally, Alexa PenaVega as Carmen Cortez with her brother Juni (Daryl Sabara) in Spy Kids vs. Alexa PenaVega and her IRL sister, actor Makenzie Vega.


Dimension Films (top), Barry King / Getty Images

Alexa and Makenzie are two of seven siblings. Their family moved from Florida to California when Alexa was a young child, and she began her acting career at just 8 years old. Makenzie has starred in several productions, but is best known for her role in The Good Wife.

