Actors With Their Fictional Siblings Vs. With Their Real Siblings

Cheers to built-in best friends. 🥂
1.
Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia with her Star Wars brother Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) vs. Carrie Fisher and her IRL brother, Todd Fisher.
2.
Miles Brown as Jack Johnson with his Black-ish sister Diane (Marsai Martin) vs. Miles Brown and his IRL older sister, Kiana Brown.
3.
Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen with her sister Primrose (Willow Shields) vs. Jennifer Lawrence and her IRL older brothers, Ben and Blaine.
4.
Shailene Woodley as Kaitlin Cooper with her older sister Marissa (Mischa Barton) vs. Shailene Woodley and her IRL brother, actor Tanner Woodley.
5.
Cierra Ramirez as Mariana Adams-Foster with her sister Callie (Maia Mitchell) in Good Trouble vs. Cierra Ramirez and her IRL sister, Savannah Ramirez.
6.
Lucas Grabeel as Ryan Evans with his sister Sharpay (Ashley Tisdale) in High School Musical vs. Lucas Grabeel and his sister, actor Autumn Grabeel.
7.
Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa with his sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) in Black Panther vs. Chadwick Boseman and his IRL brother, choreographer Kevin Boseman.
8.
Jon Heder as Napoleon Dynamite with his brother Kip (Aaron Ruell) in Napoleon Dynamite vs. Jon Heder and his IRL twin brother, Dan.
9.
Ben Savage as Cory Matthews with his brother Eric (Will Friedle) in Boy Meets World vs. Ben Savage and his IRL brother, director and actor Fred Savage.
10.
Andrea Bang as Janet Kim with her brother Jung (Simu Liu) in Kim’s Convenience vs. Andrea Bang and her IRL sister, Diana Bang.
11.
Dan Levy as David Rose with his sister Alexis (Annie Murphy) in Schitt’s Creek vs. Dan Levy and his IRL sister, actor Sarah Levy.
12.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett with his sister Claire (Julie Bowen) in Modern Family vs. Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his IRL sister, Kelly Ferguson.
13.
Abigail Breslin as Anna with her sister Kate (Sofia Vassilieva) in My Sister’s Keeper vs. Abigail Breslin and her IRL brother, actor Spencer Breslin.
14.
And finally, Alexa PenaVega as Carmen Cortez with her brother Juni (Daryl Sabara) in Spy Kids vs. Alexa PenaVega and her IRL sister, actor Makenzie Vega.
