Action Against Hunger Earns Top Charity Navigator Rating for 15th Consecutive Year Nonprofit receives high marks in areas including transparency and accountability in its work to address a 10% year-over-year rise in hunger

New York City, NY, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (via NGO Wire) Action Against Hunger, a global humanitarian and development organization that serves more than 25 million people in almost 50 countries, today announced its 15th consecutive 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator. This is the highest level of recognition, reflecting Action Against Hunger’s sound fiscal management and commitment to accountability and transparency.

“The people we serve need our support now more than ever as global hunger continues to climb at an alarming rate,” said Dr. Charles Owubah, CEO, Action Against Hunger. A recent United Nations report revealed that as much as 10 percent of the global population is undernourished, an increase of 121 million people from 2019. This sharp spike in hunger rates has been driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, conflict, and climate shocks.

This triple threat is driving hunger, particularly in countries like South Sudan or Somalia that are facing all three challenges simultaneously. Since 1979, Action Against Hunger has been on the frontlines in some of the most difficult contexts preventing hunger, innovating solutions to treat malnutrition, and responding to emergencies. Through evidence-based programs across the globe, we save lives, collaborate to expand reach, and equip local communities with the knowledge and tools to address the root causes of hunger.

Photo Available:Action Against Hunger works with mothers and their children around the world to save lives by preventing and treating hunger.

Credit: Fardosa Hussein for Action Against Hunger, Somalia.

“Action Against Hunger’s exceptional 4-star rating sets it apart from its peers and demonstrates its trustworthiness to the public,” according to Michael Thatcher, President & CEO of Charity Navigator. “Based on its 4-star rating, people can trust that their donations are going to a financially responsible and ethical charity when they decide to support Action Against Hunger,” said Thatcher. Action Against Hunger is also on Charity Navigator’s list of top nonprofits responding to COVID-19.

By preventing a short-term crisis from becoming a long-term humanitarian disaster, Action Against Hunger strives for sustainable solutions, working in close partnership with community members and local authorities. For example, in Madagascar – where historically low rainfall levels depleted the few sources of clean water that existed – Action Against Hunger’s 25 mobile health teams are treating children for life-threatening malnutrition while also working with farmers to introduce agricultural techniques to cope with the climate crisis.

“Our donors place their trust in us, and we’re proud that this trust is validated by such an important third-party institution as Charity Navigator,” said Owubah. “We are in the business of saving lives and the more we can stretch our resources, the more children will have an opportunity to thrive.”

About Action Against Hunger

Action Against Hunger is leading a global movement to end hunger in our lifetimes. It innovates solutions, advocates for change, and reaches 25 million people every year with proven hunger prevention and treatment programs. As a nonprofit that works across nearly 50 countries, its 8,300 dedicated staff members partner with communities to address the root causes of hunger, including climate change, conflict, inequity, and emergencies. It strives to create a world free from hunger, for everyone, for good.

