$7B investment firm recommends crypto to beat currency debasement By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
10

$7B investment firm recommends crypto to beat currency debasement

Contrarian investment firm, Horizon Kinetics, is advising investors to seek exposure to crypto assets amid mounting global economic challenges.

Speaking to the Financial Times, Horizon’s co-founder Peter Doyle warned that the coronavirus pandemic and growing debt will usher an inflection point for the world economy, predicting: