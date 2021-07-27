Zoë Kravitz Calls Out Publications For Objectifying Her

When Zoë Kravitz isn’t acting in your favorite TV shows, making music, or preparing for her directorial debut, she enjoys casual social outings just like the rest of us.


The High Fidelity and Big Little Lies star, who also happens to be a style icon, recently met a friend for lunch in New York City.


We know this because there are photos documenting the rendezvous, and a couple of news articles about it — and Zöe called them out.


“Time to evolve,” Zoë captioned a screenshot of one article, which she posted on her Instagram Story last night. “How is this headline OK?” she added.

Zoë tagged Just Jared and the Daily Mail’s Instagram handles in her post.

Just Jared originally published a similar headline, but changed it after Zoë called out the publication for approaching the story with such an archaic and sexist angle.

Zoë has spoken openly about her experiences being objectified and how an early exposure to fame and media attention impacted her body image as a teenager.


Last month, she told Deadline that the title of her upcoming film, Pussy Island, developed as a “playful” reference to the way women are hyper sexualized by men.


“As a woman in general, and a woman in this industry, I’ve experienced some pretty wild behavior from the opposite sex,” she said. “The story evolved into something else, but the title wound up having multiple meanings. And it alludes to this time and place we claim to not be in anymore, in terms of sexual politics. People are evolving and changing but there is still a bad taste in a lot of people’s mouths from past behavior.”

What do you think about the news headlines? Let me know in the comments below.

