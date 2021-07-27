ZKSwap’s V2 mainnet is set to go live tomorrow By Cointelegraph

This update will introduce a variety of new features for third-party projects looking to list their tokens for trade, such as the allowance of unlimited token listings and pairs. The update will also lower cross-layer withdrawal times from 40 minutes down to 20 minutes, and give users the ability to pay their withdrawal fees using an expanding list of tokens, such as Ether, Tether, and the platform’s own ERC20 token, ZKS.

Decentralized cryptocurrency exchange ZKSwap has announced that its upcoming V2 mainnet will go live on July 28 via the Layer 1 mainnet. A layer 2 launch is planned to occur sometime thereafter on Binance Smart Chain, Huobi Eco Chain, and OKEx Chain.

