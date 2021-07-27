Yahoo! Japan works with Line to launch NFT trading By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Major Japanese internet company Yahoo! (NASDAQ:) Japan has partnered with messaging giant Line to launch nonfungible token (NFT) trading.

Line officially announced Tuesday that its cryptocurrency-focused subsidiary LVC Corporation would collaborate with Yahoo! Japan to enable secondary trading of NFTs issued on Line’s proprietary blockchain.