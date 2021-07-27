Yahoo! Japan works with Line to launch NFT trading By Cointelegraph

Yahoo! Japan works with Line to launch NFT trading
Major Japanese internet company Yahoo! (NASDAQ:) Japan has partnered with messaging giant Line to launch nonfungible token (NFT) trading.
Line officially announced Tuesday that its cryptocurrency-focused subsidiary LVC Corporation would collaborate with Yahoo! Japan to enable secondary trading of NFTs issued on Line’s proprietary blockchain.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.