Why Socket Mobile Should be on Your Radar By StockNews



© Reuters. Why Socket Mobile Should be on Your Radar



Leading innovator of data capture solutions Socket Mobile (SCKT) has generated triple-digit revenue growth in the second quarter of 2021, driven by positive momentum in the deployment of its business applications. In fact, with investors taking a stronger interest in its financial strength and innovative portfolio, we think the stock is poised to advance further. Let’s discuss.Socket Mobile, Inc. (SCKT) produces data capture products that are incorporated into mobile applications for use in business mobility markets in the United States and internationally. Its solid deployment of business data applications, particularly in the retail sector, and strong consumer demand for its application development tools, have enabled SCKT to generate triple-digit revenue growth in the second quarter of 2021.

In addition, its robust financial performance in the last reported quarter, despite supply chain constraints and inflationary pressure, has helped its stock gain 19.3% over the past month and 209.2% year-to-date.

SCKT’s recent announcement that its data capture hardware will support applications facilitating EU Digital COVID Certificates regarding COVID-19 vaccinations should be a boon for the stock in the near term.

Continue reading on StockNews