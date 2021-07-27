Wall St drops as caution rises before big tech earnings, Fed

Article content NEW YORK — U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday and the Nasdaq was on track for its biggest daily drop since mid-May as investors were cautious ahead of results from top tech and internet names and Wednesday’s Federal Reserve announcement. Quarterly results from Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Google parent Alphabet Inc are due after the bell, while Amazon.com Inc will report results on Thursday. The shares of these companies – the four largest U.S. companies by market value – were all down and weighed the most on the Nasdaq and S&P 500.

Article content Also, electric-car maker Tesla Inc fell 2.3%, following its late Monday results. Shares of tech and internet companies have run up recently and last week regained leadership of the market. “Expectations are so high. They’re going to have good numbers … but we are expecting much more or maybe they will talk down the second half of the year,” said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment Management in Chicago. Adding to the cautious tone is the outlook for U.S.-listed Chinese stocks, he said. The shares extended losses as fears over more regulations in the mainland persisted. Caution was also high as the Fed began its two-day meeting, with investors looking for signs on when it intends to begin reining in its massive stimulus program.