Volkswagen in talks over $3 bln deal for Europcar

PARIS — A consortium led by German automaker Volkswagen is in advanced talks to buy Europcar in a deal that would value the French car rental company's equity at about 2.5 billion euros ($3 billion). Europcar confirmed on Tuesday it was discussing a potential offer at around 0.50 euros per share, after sources earlier told Reuters that Volkswagen had rekindled talks and was honing in on a deal. A previous 0.44 euro per share offer from Volkswagen and investors Attestor and Pon Holdings was rebuffed by Europcar's hedge fund owners at the end of June.

Europcar said the same group of investors was involved in the new approach. "There is no certainty as to the outcome of these discussions and the company will keep the market informed promptly," it added. A tie-up could be announced as soon as Wednesday if talks about an agreement in principal are successful, two sources told Reuters. They said the price could still evolve or include sweetener clauses if acceptance levels reach a certain threshold. One of the sources said the companies' boards were due to meet separately on Wednesday. Volkswagen declined to comment, as did Anchorage, the lead fund that took control of Europcar last year along with other investment firms. The European leader in car rentals, which was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic as international travel ground to a halt, will release first-half results on Wednesday after the market close. Volkswagen's first-half earnings are due on Thursday.