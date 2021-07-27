Visa A Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com



Visa A Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



Investing.com – Visa (NYSE:) A reported on Tuesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Visa A announced earnings per share of $1.49 on revenue of $6.13B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.34 on revenue of $5.85B.

Visa A shares are up 14% from the beginning of the year, still down 0.67% from its 52 week high of $252.61 set on July 27. They are under-performing the Dow Jones which is up 14.55% from the start of the year.

Visa A shares lost 1.17% in after-hours trade following the report.

Visa A follows other major Information Technology sector earnings this month

Visa A’s report follows an earnings beat by Apple on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $1.3 on revenue of $81.43B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.01 on revenue of $73.26B.

Microsoft had beat expectations on Tuesday with fourth quarter EPS of $2.17 on revenue of $46.15B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.91 on revenue of $44.06B.

