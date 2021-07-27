UPS revenue rises 14.5% as online shipments stay steady By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The company logo for United Parcel Service (UPS), is displayed on a screen at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo/File Photo
(Reuters) – United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:) posted a 14.5% rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher ecommerce deliveries, air shipments and specialized handling services of healthcare products such as COVID-19 vaccines.
The parcel delivery company said adjusted earnings per share rose 43.7% to $3.06 in the second quarter.
Total revenue jumped to $23.42 billion from $20.46 billion.
