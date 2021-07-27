United Parcel Service Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



© Reuters. United Parcel Service Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – United Parcel Service (NYSE:) reported on Tuesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

United Parcel Service announced earnings per share of $3.06 on revenue of $23.42B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.79 on revenue of $23.19B.

United Parcel Service shares are up 24% from the beginning of the year, still down 4.43% from its 52 week high of $219.59 set on May 10. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 17.74% from the start of the year.

United Parcel Service follows other major Industrials sector earnings this month

United Parcel Service’s report follows an earnings beat by Honeywell on Friday, who reported EPS of $2.02 on revenue of $8.81B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.94 on revenue of $8.64B.

Union Pacific had beat expectations on Thursday with second quarter EPS of $2.72 on revenue of $5.5B, compared to forecast for EPS of $2.55 on revenue of $5.36B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar