Uniswap delists 100 tokens from interface, including options and indexes By Cointelegraph

Uniswap delists 100 tokens from interface, including options and indexes

By Matilda Colman
The world’s leading decentralized exchange, Uniswap, has announced the delisting of a number of tokens from its app interface.

Uniswap Labs made the announcement on Friday, emphasizing that the tokens had been removed from the app interface only and that the protocol remains immutable: