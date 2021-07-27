Unifor announces strike action against Bombardier, DeHavilland

Unifor said it is in contract talks for a combined 2,200 workers at the same Toronto facility that makes Bombardier jets, DeHavilland turboprops

MONTREAL — Canada’s largest private sector union said on Tuesday it has commenced strike action against De Havilland Aircraft of Canada (DHC) and business jet maker Bombardier Inc.

The labour dispute comes during a rebound in U.S. business jet flights, as more wealthy travelers look to fly on private aircraft during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unifor said it is negotiating agreements for a combined 2,200 workers at the same Toronto site that produces Bombardier’s Global large-cabin business jets and DeHavilland’s Dash 8-400 turboprops.

DeHavilland announced in February it would no longer make new Dash 8-400 aircraft at the Downsview site beyond currently confirmed orders due to COVID-19.

Bombardier spokesman Mark Masluch said “the talks are continuing and we are focused on seeing the process through to an agreement.”

DeHavilland could not be immediately reached for comment.

Unifor said earlier on Tuesday in a statement that “job action would begin at the Downsview site affecting Bombardier production of Global series aircraft” if an agreement is not “reached by the strike deadline with both companies.”