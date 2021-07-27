U.S. yields skid on growth worries; Fed policy update looms

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7

Author of the article:

Reuters

Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

Publishing date:

Jul 27, 2021  •  16 minutes ago  •  3 minute read  •  Join the conversation

NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields tumbled

on Tuesday as risk appetite continued to languish amid lingering

concerns about high inflation and the fast-spreading Delta

coronavirus variant that could thwart global economic growth.

Investors are also cautious, with the U.S. Federal Reserve’s

two-day monetary policy meeting underway. Analysts said the Fed,

which began its meeting on Tuesday, is likely to stand pat on

monetary policy but could discuss plans for tapering its asset

purchases during its Jackson Hole, Wyoming, gathering in August.

Tuesday’s U.S. 5-year note sale showed decent results

overall, but not as strong as initially expected, especially

with the rally in Treasuries going into the auction. The high

yield was 0.710%, slightly lower than the when-issued or

expected rate of 0.711% at the bid deadline.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a measure of demand, was 2.36, the

same as last month, but below what analysts said was the 2.40

average.

The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities

(TIPS) plunged to a record low of -1.147% for a

second straight session as investors bought TIPS on concerns

about the prospect of steeper consumer prices going forward. The

yield was last at -1.117%.

U.S. durable goods disappointed expectations, rising 0.8%

compared with forecasts for a 2.1% rise. Orders for non-defense

capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for

business spending plans, were also slightly below forecasts,

climbing 0.5% last month, compared with expectations for a 0.7%

increase.

“With the increased uncertainty from China and the Delta

variant, the markets are taking a breather from last week’s

reversal on rates and equity prices,” said Ellis Phifer,

managing director of fixed income at Raymond James in Memphis,

Tennessee.

U.S. 10-year yields were on an uptrend for most of last

week.

“Maybe it’s the pause that refreshes. The bond market is

currently in a bullish trend with lower highs and lower lows in

yields,” Phifer added.

In early afternoon trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield

slid to 1.239% from 1.276% late on Monday.

“It looks like we have made a floor after tumbling from

1.75% in the U.S. 10-year. But it’s hard to get very excited

yet,” said Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist at Evercore ISI

in New York.

“When we were at 1.75%, that bear trade is very crowded and

there are still some people that need to unwind that trade,” he

added.

U.S. 30-year yields dropped to 1.896% from

Monday’s 1.925%.

Post-auction, U.S. 5-year note yields were down at 0.697%

, from Monday’s 0.713%.

The 5-year auction has been on investors’ radar, with the

note reflecting market sentiment about Wednesday’s Fed statement

and the press briefing from Chairman Jerome Powell.

The U.S. 5-year note has come to reflect market views on Fed

monetary policy.

The yield curve, another gauge of risk sentiment, flattened

on Tuesday to 102.4 basis points, as measured by the spread

between 2-year and 10-year yields. The curve had

steepened in the five previous sessions.

July 27 Tuesday 1:50PM New York / 1750 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000

Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.002

Two-year note 99-213/256 0.2094 -0.007

Three-year note 100-6/256 0.3671 -0.008

Five-year note 100-222/256 0.6955 -0.017

Seven-year note 101-178/256 0.996 -0.029

10-year note 103-140/256 1.2394 -0.037

20-year bond 107-68/256 1.8116 -0.032

30-year bond 110-216/256 1.8969 -0.028

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.50 -2.00

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.25 -0.75

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 -0.25

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.25 0.25

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.75 -0.25

spread

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Jonathan

Oatis and Dan Grebler)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR