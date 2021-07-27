U.S. yields sink on growth fears; focus on Fed policy update

Hole, Wyoming, gathering in August, analysts said.

discuss plans for tapering asset purchases during its Jackson

central bank is likely to stand pat on monetary policy but could

two-day monetary policy meeting began on Tuesday. The U.S.

Investors were also cautious as the Federal Reserve’s

variant that could thwart global economic growth.

about high inflation and the fast-spreading Delta coronavirus

on Tuesday as risk appetite languished amid lingering concerns

NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields tumbled

“One thing about predicting Fed moves is to separate what

you think they will do versus what you think they should do,”

said Scott Skyrm, executive vice president in fixed income and

repo at Curvature Securities in New York.

“If we are just looking at ‘should,’ I believe it’s time for

the Fed to end QE (quantitative easing) purchases. Reverse repo

volume is now over $900 billion a day. The liquidity the Fed is

providing through QE is just recirculating back to the Fed via

RRP,” he added, creating distortions in the Treasury market.

The Fed’s reverse repo window, launched in 2013, is used to

mop up extra cash in the repo market and create a strict floor

under its policy rate, or the effective fed funds rate,

currently in a target range of 0%-0.25%.