U.S. yields sink on growth fears; focus on Fed policy update

NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields tumbled

on Tuesday as risk appetite languished amid lingering concerns

about high inflation and the fast-spreading Delta coronavirus

variant that could thwart global economic growth.

Investors were also cautious as the Federal Reserve’s

two-day monetary policy meeting began on Tuesday. The U.S.

central bank is likely to stand pat on monetary policy but could

discuss plans for tapering asset purchases during its Jackson

Hole, Wyoming, gathering in August, analysts said.

“One thing about predicting Fed moves is to separate what

you think they will do versus what you think they should do,”

said Scott Skyrm, executive vice president in fixed income and

repo at Curvature Securities in New York.

“If we are just looking at ‘should,’ I believe it’s time for

the Fed to end QE (quantitative easing) purchases. Reverse repo

volume is now over $900 billion a day. The liquidity the Fed is

providing through QE is just recirculating back to the Fed via

RRP,” he added, creating distortions in the Treasury market.

The Fed’s reverse repo window, launched in 2013, is used to

mop up extra cash in the repo market and create a strict floor

under its policy rate, or the effective fed funds rate,

currently in a target range of 0%-0.25%.

The reverse repo volume soared to $927 billion on Tuesday,

the second largest usage on record. Volume has surged this month

after the Fed in June raised the rate it pays on reverse repos

to 0.05% from 0% as part of technical adjustments to keep the

fed funds rate from falling too low.

Tuesday’s U.S. 5-year note sale, meanwhile, showed decent

results overall, but not as strong as initially expected,

especially with the Treasuries rally going into the auction. The

high yield was 0.710%, slightly below the when-issued or

expected rate of 0.711% at the bid deadline.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a measure of demand, was 2.36, the

same as last month, but below what analysts said was the 2.40

average.

The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities

(TIPS) plunged to a record low of -1.147% for a

second straight session as investors bought TIPS on concerns

about the prospect of steeper consumer prices going forward. The

yield was last at -1.117%.

“With the increased uncertainty from China and the Delta

variant, the markets are taking a breather from last week’s

reversal on rates and equity prices,” said Ellis Phifer,

managing director of fixed income at Raymond James in Memphis,

Tennessee. “Maybe it’s the pause that refreshes.”

U.S. 10-year yields were on an uptrend for most of last

week.

In late afternoon trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield

slid to 1.239% from 1.276% late on Monday.

U.S. 30-year yields dropped to 1.891% from

Monday’s 1.925%.

Post-auction, U.S. 5-year note yields were down at 0.695%

, from Monday’s 0.713%. The U.S. 5-year note has come

to reflect market views on Fed monetary policy.

July 27 Tuesday 3:36PM New York / 1936 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000

Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.002

Two-year note 99-215/256 0.2055 -0.010

Three-year note 100-10/256 0.3617 -0.013

Five-year note 100-224/256 0.6939 -0.019

Seven-year note 101-180/256 0.9948 -0.030

10-year note 103-144/256 1.2378 -0.038

20-year bond 107-80/256 1.8089 -0.035

30-year bond 111 1.8904 -0.035

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.75 -1.75

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.75 -0.25

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.75 0.00

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.00 0.00

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.50 0.00

spread

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Jonathan

Oatis, Dan Grebler and Richard Chang)

