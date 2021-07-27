U.S. core capital goods orders rise solidly in June By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A worker hoists a flight chain at the Calder Brothers’ facility in Taylors, South Carolina, U.S., July 19, 2021. Brandon Granger/Calder Brothers Corporation/Handout via REUTERS
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods increased solidly in June despite supply constraints hampering production at some factories, suggesting business spending on equipment could remain strong beyond the second quarter.
Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, rose 0.5% last month, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. These so-called core capital goods orders gained 0.5% in May.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core capital goods orders advancing 0.7%.
