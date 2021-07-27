U.S. banking regulator taps official to oversee climate change risk to banks

Article content

WASHINGTON — A leading U.S. bank regulator is creating a new position specifically to monitor climate change risk at the nation’s largest banks.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency announced Tuesday it had created a Climate Change Risk Officer to lead the agency’s efforts to ensure banks are appropriately managing risk around climate change. The post will be filled by Darrin Benhart, a longtime OCC official who most recently helped supervise Bank of America.

“Having Darrin in this newly created position will significantly expand the agency’s capacity to collaborate with stakeholders and to promote improvements in climate change risk management at banks,” said Michael Hsu, the acting comptroller of the currency, in a statement.