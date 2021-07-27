Twitter Shared Which Celeb Exes Should Get Back Together

Who should be added to the list?

So, Twitter user Jason C. took us way, way back in our feels by asking, “What celeb couple should get back together?”

in honor of bennifer 2021–what celeb couple should get back together? in my mind, mcadams and gosling never broke up….


Twitter: @netw3rk / Via Twitter: @netw3rk

Yes, some of the replies involve celebs who are now happily married, or couples who you may think are better off apart, but this is a game of reimagined history. Relive some of the most-liked responses:

1.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan:


Phillip Caruso/Touchstone/Kobal/Shutterstock Twitter: @TrapMoney_Kenny / Via Twitter: @TrapMoney_Kenny

2.

Dev Patel and Freida Pinto:

@netw3rk Only in a hypothetical variant world where no one is hurt by their recouping, but Dev Patel and Freida Pinto are contenders for sure


Getty Images / Twitter: @FlossAus / Via Twitter: @FlossAus

3.

Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift:


starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Image / Getty Images / Twitter: @abuddah / Via Twitter: @abuddah

4.

Ryan Gosling and Sandra Bullock:


FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP via Getty Images / Twitter: @SacraMorgan1230 / Via Twitter: @SacraMorgan1230

6.

Macaulay Culkin and Mila Kunis:


Chris Polk / FilmMagic / Getty Images / Twitter: @BensHoops / Via Twitter: @BensHoops

7.

Kanye West and Amber Rose:


Gregg DeGuire / FilmMagic / Getty Images / Twitter: @TheKidSkoob / Via Twitter: @TheKidSkoob

11.

Will Arnett and Amy Poehler:


ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Image / Twitter: @DicksTweets / Via Twitter: @DicksTweets

12.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston:


Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Turner / Twitter: @MelissaJElias / Via Twitter: @MelissaJElias

13.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Robert Downey Jr.:


Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images / Twitter: @AlexandraGail45 / Via Twitter: @AlexandraGail45

14.

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams:


KMazur / WireImage / Getty Images / Twitter: @lndmyr / Via Twitter: @lndmyr

15.

Fran Drescher and Shiva Ayyadurai:


Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic / Getty Images / Twitter: @DorisMilk / Via Twitter: @DorisMilk

16.

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield:


Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images / Twitter: @HavAPennyBuddha / Via Twitter: @HavAPennyBuddha

17.

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder:


Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images / Twitter: @BAchutegui / Via Twitter: @BAchutegui

19.

Rihanna and Leonardo DiCaprio:


Jesse Grant / Getty Image / Twitter: @RoystarWayc0/ / Via Twitter: @RoystarWayc0

20.

Drew Barrymore and Tom Green:


Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty / Twitter: @suhhseal / Via Twitter: @suhhseal

Who did we miss? Let us know which celeb exes you think should get back together in the comments.

