Twitter Shared Which Celeb Exes Should Get Back Together

Who should be added to the list?
So, Twitter user Jason C. took us way, way back in our feels by asking, “What celeb couple should get back together?”
Yes, some of the replies involve celebs who are now happily married, or couples who you may think are better off apart, but this is a game of reimagined history. Relive some of the most-liked responses:
1.
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan:
2.
Dev Patel and Freida Pinto:
3.
Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift:
4.
Ryan Gosling and Sandra Bullock:
6.
Macaulay Culkin and Mila Kunis:
7.
Kanye West and Amber Rose:
11.
Will Arnett and Amy Poehler:
12.
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston:
13.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Robert Downey Jr.:
14.
Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams:
15.
Fran Drescher and Shiva Ayyadurai:
16.
Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield:
17.
Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder:
19.
Rihanna and Leonardo DiCaprio:
20.
Drew Barrymore and Tom Green:
Who did we miss? Let us know which celeb exes you think should get back together in the comments.
