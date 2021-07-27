Traders anticipate ‘DeFi Summer 2.0’ after TVL and token prices rise By Cointelegraph

Similar to altcoins, DeFi tokens took a severe beating as price corrected from its $65,800 all-time high, and data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that since DeFi index perpetual futures contract hit a low of $5,340 on July 20. Since then, the value of the index has rallied by 45% to $7,682 and this has analysts watching to see if a reversal is in order.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) was one of the main factors that pushed the crypto market higher throughout 2021 and to date, platforms like Uniswap (UNI), SushiSwap (SUSHI) and Aave (AAVE) form the bedrock of the sector.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.