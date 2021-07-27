Tracee Ellis Ross Recreates Iconic Diana Ross Photo

Diana Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross are an exemplary mother-daughter duo.
They’ve charmed us thoroughly over the years, attending glamorous events side-by-side, performing together on stage, and offering the occasional glimpse into their sweet personal dynamic, too.
There was also the time Tracee presented her mom with the American Music Awards’ Lifetime Achievement accolade in 2017, while wearing one of Diana’s iconic ensembles.
Recently, Tracee set out to recreate The Supremes singer’s inimitable style with a tributary portrait inspired by this vintage photograph of Diana. “No. 1: MAMA,” she captioned the original picture on Instagram.
“No. 2: ME,” she captioned a second post with a portrait of herself reproducing the gorgeous photo — seemingly including mother’s original beaded necklace.
“No. 3: NAILED IT!!” Tracee captioned a third photo taken during her recent shoot — because she absolutely did.
The actor has credited Diana with instilling in her a love for fashion from a young age, and acknowledged the legendary performer’s foundational impact on style and beauty standards at large.
“The Diana Ross that the world knows — this sort of global, international icon who paved the way and sort of changed what glamour looked like and who Black women were in the world particularly in that capacity,” Tracee said during an appearance on Naomi Campbell’s YouTube series, No Filter With Naomi, earlier this year.
“Her Diana Ross-ness doesn’t hold a candle to her mom-ness,” Tracee added. “I’m so close with my mom and my family…She made a space in the world before I got here and that has been a part of how I’ve been able to walk through the world.”
