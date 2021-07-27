Top 10 Trending Cryptocurrencies By CoinQuora

Top 10 Trending Cryptocurrencies
- The crypto market is recovering and it’s time to check the top 10 trending cryptos.
- These are based on search data from CoinMarketCap.
Following horrific lows earlier this month, the crypto market seems to be recovering, with BTC up by 28% since last week. Along with this, new players entering the market are also garnering a lot of interest from the crypto community.
Let’s look at the top 10 trending cryptocurrencies on CoinMarketCap today.
10. The Sandbox (SAND)
Up by 290% this month, the Sandbox is a blockchain-based virtual world allowing users to create, build, buy and sell digital assets in the form of a game. Both NFTs and DAOs power its decentralized platform. At the time of writing, SAND is priced at $0.7032.
9. Small Love Potion (SLP)
Small Love Potion is a token earned by playing the Axie Infinity game. It serves as a replacement for experience points and can breed digital pets that are known as Axies. As per CoinMarketCap, the token has risen in value …
