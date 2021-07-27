Tesla, GE and F5 Networks Rise Premarket; UPS Falls By Investing.com

United Parcel Service (NYSE:) stock fell 2.4% despite the delivery service beating expectations with its second quarter, helped by its e-commerce deliveries, air shipments and specialized handling of healthcare products such as Covid-19 vaccines.

General Electric (NYSE:) stock rose 4.1% after the industrial conglomerate lifted its free cash flow forecast for the year after reporting positive cash flow in the second quarter. The result was helped by a nascent recovery in its aviation business, which revolves largely around the servicing and delivery of aero engines.

Tesla (NASDAQ:) stock rose 1.4% after the electric car manufacturer reported quarterly net income of more than $1 billion for the first time even after taking an impairment of $23 million on account of its bitcoin holdings.

