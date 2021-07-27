Tesla, GE and F5 Networks Rise Premarket; UPS Falls By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Investing.com — Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Tuesday, July 27th. Please refresh for updates.

  • Tesla (NASDAQ:) stock rose 1.4% after the electric car manufacturer reported quarterly net income of more than $1 billion for the first time even after taking an impairment of $23 million on account of its bitcoin holdings.

  • General Electric (NYSE:) stock rose 4.1% after the industrial conglomerate lifted its free cash flow forecast for the year after reporting positive cash flow in the second quarter. The result was helped by a nascent recovery in its aviation business, which revolves largely around the servicing and delivery of aero engines.

  • Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:) stock rose 1.7% after the aerospace and defense company also profited from the recovery of the commercial air travel market. 

  • United Parcel Service (NYSE:) stock fell 2.4% despite the delivery service beating expectations with its second quarter, helped by its e-commerce deliveries, air shipments and specialized handling of healthcare products such as Covid-19 vaccines.

  • 3M Company (NYSE:) stock rose 0.8% after the maker of N95 face masks and Scotch-Brite home care products posted a strong rise in quarterly profit and raised its full-year sales and profit outlook.

  • Alibaba (NYSE:) stock fell 3.3% and Baidu (NASDAQ:) stock dropped 4.2% as U.S.-listed Chinese stocks extended their declines on fear that the Chinese regulatory clampdown still has further to run.

  • F5 Networks (NASDAQ:) stock rose 7.1% after the software company beat expectations with its third-quarter earnings after the close Monday.

  • Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:) stock rose 2.4% after Raymond James upgraded its stance on the company to ‘strong buy’ from ‘outperform’, saying the stock can rise a further 17%.

 

