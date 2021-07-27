Supply issues to delay Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shipments, S.Korea says

Article content SEOUL — Moderna has pushed back its late-July vaccine shipment schedule for South Korea to August due to supply problems that will affect other countries waiting on its shots, South Korean health officials said on Tuesday. The shipment delay comes as the government is expanding its inoculation campaign to people in their 50s and workers in its vital computer chip and electronic sector. The disruption has forced authorities to switch to the Pfizer vaccine for some vaccinations.

Article content The supply issue is linked to the vaccine manufacturing process involving Swiss contract drugmaker Lonza and a Spain-based company which does bottling work for the Moderna vaccine, said Jung Eun-young, head of the vaccine procurement team. “This means the production-related issue does not only affect South Korea. Rather it is a common problem for countries that receive the volume from the manufacturing site,” Jung said during a news conference. She did not name the Spanish firm, but contract drugmaker Rovi bottles, or “fills and finishes,” Moderna vaccines for markets other than the United States. Lonza said questions concerning the COVID-19 vaccine should be directed to Moderna, which did not immediately reply to Reuters’ requests for comment. Rovi was not immediately available for comment.