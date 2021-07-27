Stryker Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Stryker Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – Stryker (NYSE:) reported on Tuesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Stryker announced earnings per share of $2.25 on revenue of $4.29B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.13 on revenue of $4.14B.

Stryker shares are up 50% from the beginning of the year, still down 0.48% from its 52 week high of $269.64 set on July 27. They are outperforming the which is up 16.05% from the start of the year.

Stryker follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month

Stryker’s report follows an earnings beat by J&J on July 21, who reported EPS of $2.48 on revenue of $23.31B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.29 on revenue of $22.49B.

UnitedHealth had beat expectations on July 15 with second quarter EPS of $4.7 on revenue of $71.32B, compared to forecast for EPS of $4.43 on revenue of $69.51B.

