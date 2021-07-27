Starbucks Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com



Starbucks Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



Investing.com – Starbucks (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Starbucks announced earnings per share of $1.01 on revenue of $7.5B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.7744 on revenue of $7.26B.

Starbucks shares are up 29% from the beginning of the year, still down 0.18% from its 52 week high of $126.32 set on July 23. They are outperforming the S&P Global 100 which is up 16.33% from the start of the year.

Starbucks shares lost 2.23% in after-hours trade following the report.

Starbucks follows other major Consumer Discretionary sector earnings this month

Starbucks’s report follows an earnings beat by Tesla on Monday, who reported EPS of $1.45 on revenue of $11.96B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.9364 on revenue of $11.53B.

Louis Vuitton ADR had beat expectations on Monday with second quarter EPS of $1.74 on revenue of $17.36B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.45 on revenue of $16.61B.

